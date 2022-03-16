Maguire Accidentally Headbutts Ronaldo At A Corner Against Atletico

Footage has emerged appearing to show Harry Maguire comically headbutting Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United’s defeat by Atletico Madrid.

The duo endured nights to forget as United’s last chance of claiming silverware vanished with a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford and 2-1 aggregate loss against the Spanish champions.

Maguire struggled yet again with another poor defensive performance and was ironically cheered off by some of the home fans when he was replaced by Juan Mata with five minutes remaining.

ut his most comical moment came when he appeared to accidentally headbutt his own team-mate with United looking to score from a set piece in the 66th minute.

Maguire – a threat from set pieces – tried to hold off a couple of Atletico Madrid players in order to create room for either himself or his Portuguese team-mate Ronaldo to try and test goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

But the England defender only succeeded in leaving the 37-year-old in some pain, moving his head back and headbutting him and leaving him holding his teeth in pain.

However, the comedic element of that passage of play then looked to go to a new level when Maguire appeared to hit himself in the face with Atletico defender Reinildo Mandava’s hand.

Ronaldo did try to use his aerial prowess to head the ball very shortly after suffering that blow to the face, but was then again seen holding his mouth in some discomfort with the ball out of play.

Fans on social media also poked fun of Maguire for the bizarre incident in a matter of seconds, with one posting: ‘The headbutt is great but the fact Maguire slaps himself is even better.’

Another meanwhile added: ‘Best thing Maguire did all night was headbutt Ronaldo…lol.’

Other United fans however believed in prevented their side from equalising following Renan Lodi’s first-half header, commenting: ‘Probably could have scored from that free kick if Maguire didn’t headbutt Ronaldo in the head.’

Other United fans believed it was typical of their topsy-turvy season, with another adding: ‘That moment where Maguire headbutt him accidentally and delayed his run and stopped him from heading in at the back post just sums us up.’

However, others could only see the funny side, with one stating: ‘Only Maguire would headbutt Ronaldo before he went for a header. The bloopers from this season gonna be our greatest ever.’

However fans viewed it, it was another night on which Maguire and United failed to inspire as their final chance of ending their trophy drought going back to 2017 slipped through their grasp.

And ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes time is ticking for Maguire to keep his place at Old Trafford.

‘The Manchester United captain who cost £80million was taken off in the game,’ Carragher told CBS Sports.

‘He is going through the worst moment in his career right now. We all have that moment, I can picture it now when I was playing.

‘It felt like no matter what I did in a game, how well I prepared for it, how well I played in it. The one thing I did wrong and the ball ended up in the back of my net. And I always remember when that was and that period of my career.

‘This is something that Harry Maguire is going through right now and he has to get out of it very quickly otherwise he won’t be at the club because the standards at Manchester United are so high.

Of course he wants to [get out of it] but his head will be all over the place, he is getting criticism left, right and centre.

‘He’ll be criticised again – I think the crowd actually cheered when he went off. Which isn’t a nice thing for anyone.

‘I’ve always been a fan of Harry Maguire. He gets criticised because he cost £80m. Virgil van Dijk cost £75m and is the best defender in the world.

‘Harry Maguire is not that but he doesn’t set the price. He had a great summer with England at the Euros but this season has been a disaster and he almost just needs to get to the end of the season and just forget about football and get away.

‘He’s having a really tough time. And every decision he makes, he’s probably overthinking it.’

