Maguire Ridiculed By Romero After Own Goal Against Tottenham

Harry Maguire hasn’t had the best of seasons at Manchester United, and the England international is often ridiculed for some rather hapless defending in the Premier League.

Fellow defender Cristian Romero joined those in poking fun at Maguire on Saturday, but remarkably as an opposing player at Old Trafford as the Argentine represented Tottenham.

Maguire suffered the humiliation of turning into his own goal towards the end of the second half, allowing Spurs to level for the second time in the game at 2-2, and Romero was quick to rub it in his face.

The former Atalanta defender leaned into Maguire and screamed in his face as he celebrated the goal, all while Maguire was sat on the ground in a rather comical scene.

United would go on to win the game, though. Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat-trick shortly after to give Maguire the last laugh.

Clinical Cristiano

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick allowed Manchester United to celebrate a significant win at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, beating Antonio Conte’s Tottenham 3-2.

The win allows the Red Devils to go fourth, though Arsenal can move into the Champions League places with a win at home to Leicester on Sunday. The Gunners currently have four games in hand over United and sit just two points behind.

