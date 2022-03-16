Major-General Oleg Mityaev Killed: Russia Loses Another General (Photos)

Today, the Ukrainian National Guard’s regiment Azov, which defends the besieged city of Mariupol, eliminated a Russian Army Major General. This is the 4th Russian General in a row eliminated in Ukraine for 20 days of war.

It has been VERIFIED – The Ukrainian National Guard’s “Azov” eliminated a Russian Army Major General Oleg Mityaev. He’s a commander of the 150th motorized rifle division.

Russia loses a FOURTH general and seven SWAT fighters from elite unit under Putin’s direct control – as top Russian airman warns scale of losses with ‘horrify’ the nation when they learn the truth

Major-General Oleg Mityaev, 47, commander of Russia’s 150th motorised rifle division, reportedly killed.

Kyiv claims Mityaev died fighting near the city of Mariupol and released a photo purporting to show his body.

Moscow has not confirmed the death, but if true it would be the fourth general and 13th officer Russia has lost.

Seven members of an elite SWAT squad under Vladimir Putin’s direct control were also revealed to have died.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10618211/amp/Ukraine-war-Russian-loses-fourth-general-Kyiv-claims.html

