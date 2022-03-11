Male Vs Female Prisoners: Pictures Spark Reactions On Social Media

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MALE AND FEMALE PRISON IMMATES.

In the same Kirikiri prison and in the same occasion.

Just take a look at the male picture and that of the female inmates.

�| 4thestatereporters

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...