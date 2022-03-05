Man Bags 7-Year Jail Term For Molesting Minor In Jigawa

One Mohd Zakar has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for fingering a 9-year-old girl in Hadejia town.

Zakar was sentenced by a Jigawa State High Court, sitting at Hadejia, on Thursday.

The prosecution counsel narrated that the defendant, who is from Magama Quarters in Hadejia Town of Hadejia Local Government, was arraigned in July 2018 for allegedly luring a 9-year-old-girl to his room where he had a s3xual relationship with her.

The presiding Judge, Justice Ado Yusuf said the prosecution counsel did not establish the offence of rape but was able to prove that the defendant had committed an act of gross indecency by inserting his finger into the private part of the victim.

The Judge relied on Section 238 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Jigawa State to convict him for a lesser offence.

He convicted Mohd Zakar for the offence of gross indecency and sentenced him to seven (7) years imprisonment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Car4Mb4oVyR/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...