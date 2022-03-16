Man Gifts Wife A Car For Staying With Him When He Had Just A Motorcycle (Pix)

A Man has given his wife a car for staying with him when he had just a motorcycle.

The Benue Man took to Facebook to share photos of the new car he got for his wife and Wrote As Sighted By NaijaCover Below:

“Congratulations my precious jewel, I feel very proud and happy to buy this car for you, you were very comfortable with me even when I had an old C75 (Honda bike), they were countless number of times that we pushed the bike because it was faulty, your support and constant contribution have changed our story, enjoy your new baby.”

