Man Had Sex With A Married Woman, Recorded It & Posted Nude Pics On Social Media

Police operatives from the Ikotun Division of the Lagos State Command led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Johnson Adagba, have arrested a 28-year old man, identified as Joshua Samuel, for allegedly engaging a married woman in sex, secretly recording the actions and then posting same on the social media.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Prophet Amoo Street, Abaranje area of Ikotun, Lagos where Samuel resides and works as post master.

Trouble was said to have started after the husband of the victim, who is mother of two kids, travelled abroad and left the woman and two children in their rented apartment. However, the rent expired and the woman was unable to pay. The owner of the house sent her away and threw her property outside rendering her homeless.

It was then that Samuel met her, offered to assist and asked her to move into his apartment pending when she will get money to rent another apartment.

According to the residents, immediately the woman moved into Samuel’s apartment, he started sleeping with her. And since she had no place to go with her children, as the husband was yet to send money for another accommodation, she allowed Samuel to continue to have his way with her.

Unknown to her, while Samuel was sleeping with her, he was secretly recording the sex actions, which he stored on his mobile phone and laptop. When the victim eventually secured another accommodation and moved out from Samuel’s apartment, she decided to leave Samuel and moved on with her life. That did not go down well with Samuel, who threatened to expose her unclothedness if she will not continue to satisfy his sexual desires. When the victim resisted the threat, Samuel then uploaded some of their edited sex actions showing the woman’s unclothedness alone to the public.

The victim later got to know when one of her relations, who saw the nude photographs, called and forwarded them to her and she broke down in tears. And since then, she has been in shock over Samuel’s dastardly act.

She later summoned courage and reported the matter to the Police. The Police operatives went into action; trailed Samuel, eventually arrested and detained him for interrogation.

P.M.EXPRESS scooped that the suspect, Samuel, has already confessed to have shared the photographs on some social media handles and claimed he was only using it as a joke.

When our correspondent visited Ikotun Police Division, where Samuel was detained, in order to speak with the DPO, he was told that he went out on routine monitoring in the area.

However, Police sources said that the suspects will be charged before the Court after the conclusion of investigations as the Police have already recovered his laptop and mobile phone as exhibits for his prosecution.



