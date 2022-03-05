Man Shares Disturbing Message From His Sister Who Left Home To Take An Oath (Pics)

Nigerian man shares disturbing message from his sister who left home after someone promised her a better life

A Nigerian man has shared a disturbing message sent by his sister who left home after someone promised her a better life.

@tunde_ogundepo said his sister left home on March 1 to an undisclosed location, after someone promised her a better life in another country. He further revealed that his sister told her friend that she was taken to Osun state to take an oath.

My sister “Barakat” left home for an unknown destination on Tue. 1st of March 2022, without informing anyone cos someone promised her a better life in another country. She told her friend she was taken to osun to take an oath. Please RT if you’re in Osun, help us locate her��



https://mobile.twitter.com/tunde_ogundepo/status/1499306429311852544

