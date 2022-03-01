Man Stabbed His Mother To Death During Fight With Wife In Niger State (Photos)

A young man who is yet-to-be named has been nabbed after stabbing his mother to death in Niger state.

Details of the incident is not fully available now but Salemgists gathered that the man killed his mother after she rushed to separate a fight between him and his wife.

A source said his mother who rushed to separate them was stabbed after he pulled a knife to stabbed his wife but ended up stabbing his mother instead.

The eyewitness added that unfortunately the mother couldn’t survive, she died just some few minutes later.

The wife who was badly beaten by the husband was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The ugly development happened at Zawiyya, Tudunwada area of Kontagora Local Government, Niger State.



Source: https://salemgists.com/young-man-stabbed-his-mother-to-dath-during-fight-with-wife-in-niger-state-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...