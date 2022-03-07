Man Takes Back Everything He Bought For A Lady After She Declined His Proposal (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lP0mSitWxeQ

The man had allegedly proposed to the lady but she turned him down and in anger, he demanded she gives him everything he had bought for her including the dress and slippers she was wearing at that time.

In the video , the man is seen forcing the lady to take off her slippers and her clothes. Onlookers could not help but try to beg the distraught man on the lady’s behalf but he was adamant about taking off the lady’s dress.

The market women and other elderly men’s effort to get the man to calm down and let the lady go failed.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaxSfvivpjA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...