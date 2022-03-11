Manchester City Players’ Salaries 2022 – Weekly Wages

The information about the Manchester City player’s salaries, weekly wages and contract details is accurate and based upon facts collected from mancity.com, BBC, Guardian, Premierleague.com and other sources.
Kevin De Bruyne 30 £350,000
Raheem Sterling 26 £300,000
Jack Grealish 25 £287,823
Ferran Torres 21 £80,000
Fernandinho Luis 36 £150,000
Bernardo Silva 27 £150,000
Ilkay Gundogan 30 £140,000
Rodrigo Hernández 25 £121,154
Aymeric Laporte 27 £120,000
Riyad Mahrez 30 £120,000
Ruben Dias 24 £110,000
Kyle Walker 31 £110,000
John Stones 27 £100,000
Gabriel Jesus 24 £90,000
Benjamin Mendy 27 £90,000
Nathan Ake 26 £90,000
Joao Cancelo 27 £80,000
Ederson Moraes 28 £65,000
Oleksandr Zinchenko M £20,000
Phil Foden. 21 £30,000
Scott Carson 35 £25,000