Manchester City Players’ Salaries 2022 – Weekly Wages

The information about the Manchester City player’s salaries, weekly wages and contract details is accurate and based upon facts collected from mancity.com, BBC, Guardian, Premierleague.com and other sources.

Kevin De Bruyne 30 £350,000

Raheem Sterling 26 £300,000

Jack Grealish 25 £287,823

Ferran Torres 21 £80,000

Fernandinho Luis 36 £150,000

Bernardo Silva 27 £150,000

Ilkay Gundogan 30 £140,000

Rodrigo Hernández 25 £121,154

Aymeric Laporte 27 £120,000

Riyad Mahrez 30 £120,000

Ruben Dias 24 £110,000

Kyle Walker 31 £110,000

John Stones 27 £100,000

Gabriel Jesus 24 £90,000

Benjamin Mendy 27 £90,000

Nathan Ake 26 £90,000

Joao Cancelo 27 £80,000

Ederson Moraes 28 £65,000

Oleksandr Zinchenko M £20,000

Phil Foden. 21 £30,000

Scott Carson 35 £25,000

