Manchester United Players’ Salaries 2022: Weekly Wages 2021/2022

Manchester United is the most successful club in English football and is also one of the best around the world. The Red Devils are the world’s most expensive club. So it’s no surprise that Manchester United Players Salaries 2022 are very high.
Have you ever wondered which players are the highest paid in Manchester United? Here is the Manchester United Players Salaries list that will show all the Manchester United Players Salaries.
So heck out our Manchester United Players Salaries 2022 list below
Player Age Weekly Wage
David de Gea 30 £375,000
Tom Heaton 35 £60,000
Dean Henderson. 24 £120,000
Lee Grant 38 £30,000
Raphael Varane 28. £200,000
Phil Jones 29 £75,000
Diogo Dalot. 22 £25,000
Alex Telles 28 £100,000
Harry Maguire 28 £195,000
Eric Bailly 27. £80,000
Victor Lindelof 27. £120,000
Luke Shaw 26 £150,000
Wan-Bissaka 23 £90,000
Nemanja Matic 33. £140,000
Fred 28 £120,000
Scott McTominay 24 £10,000
Juan Mata 33. £160,000
Jesse Lingard 28. £100,000
Bruno Fernandes 26. £180,000
Paul Pogba 28. £290,000
Greenwood 19 £35,000
Ronaldo 36 £480,000
Jadon Sancho. 21 £350,000
Marcus Rashford 23 £250,000
Edinson Cavani 34. £210,000