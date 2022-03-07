Manchester United Players’ Salaries 2022: Weekly Wages 2021/2022

Manchester United is the most successful club in English football and is also one of the best around the world. The Red Devils are the world’s most expensive club. So it’s no surprise that Manchester United Players Salaries 2022 are very high.

Have you ever wondered which players are the highest paid in Manchester United? Here is the Manchester United Players Salaries list that will show all the Manchester United Players Salaries.

So heck out our Manchester United Players Salaries 2022 list below

Player Age Weekly Wage

David de Gea 30 £375,000

Tom Heaton 35 £60,000

Dean Henderson. 24 £120,000

Lee Grant 38 £30,000

Raphael Varane 28. £200,000

Phil Jones 29 £75,000

Diogo Dalot. 22 £25,000

Alex Telles 28 £100,000

Harry Maguire 28 £195,000

Eric Bailly 27. £80,000

Victor Lindelof 27. £120,000

Luke Shaw 26 £150,000

Wan-Bissaka 23 £90,000

Nemanja Matic 33. £140,000

Fred 28 £120,000

Scott McTominay 24 £10,000

Juan Mata 33. £160,000

Jesse Lingard 28. £100,000

Bruno Fernandes 26. £180,000

Paul Pogba 28. £290,000

Greenwood 19 £35,000

Ronaldo 36 £480,000

Jadon Sancho. 21 £350,000

Marcus Rashford 23 £250,000

Edinson Cavani 34. £210,000

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...