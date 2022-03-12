Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 2 – (Live)

Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the centre of Manchester United’s concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash with Tottenham.

Both sides are desperate for a vital three points in their quest for Champions League football next season, with Arsenal currently leading the race for fourth place.

United suffered a major blow to their aspirations against Manchester City last time out, falling to a 4-1 defeat after Ronaldo was ruled out with a hip issue.

The veteran striker scarpered for Portugal after learning of his unavailability, with Ralf Rangnick set to provide an update on his condition when facing the media on Friday.

Edinson Cavani was set to be fit for the derby but was not named on the bench following a groin injury.

