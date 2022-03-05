Many Injured As They Fight Over Tinubu’s Cash Gift In Ekiti

Many people were injured in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Thursday as police officers, government workers, hoodlums struggled to share a cash gift from the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu was in Ekiti State where he visited the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe as part of his engagement with traditional rulers across the six geo-political regions in respect of his 2023 presidential ambition.

http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/04/many-injured-policemen-civil-servants-hoodlums-fight-over-tinubu’s-cash-gift-ekiti

