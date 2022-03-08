Mariupol Residents Suffer As Russian Forces Lay Siege (Photos)

Russian and Ukrainian authorities have committed to setting up evacuation routes but efforts have repeatedly collapsed.

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street, in front of an apartment building hit by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]

Civilians in the besieged port of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine are anxiously waiting for news of evacuation efforts as they struggle to survive in a city where bodies have been left uncollected on the streets.

The dead body of a person lies covered in the street. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]

Mariupol has been without water, heat, sanitary systems or phones for several days, one of the most desperate scenes of the nearly two-week-old Russian war in Ukraine.

An estimated 200,000 people – nearly half the population of about 430,000 – hope to flee the city.

People walk next to an apartment building hit by shelling. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]

There have been repeated attempts to establish a humanitarian corridor to ease the suffering, only for ceasefire agreements to collapse under renewed shelling.

With water supplies cut, people have been collecting water from streams or melting snow.

A man lights a fire under a kettle in the yard of a house hit by shelling. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]

Power cuts mean that many residents have lost internet access and now rely on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces.

Theft of food, clothes and even furniture has become widespread.

A fire erupted after shelling in a neighbourhood in Mariupol. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]

Russia is fighting hard for control of the port, which would ensure a land route to the Crimean Peninsula that it annexed in 2014

Source: Aljazeera News

