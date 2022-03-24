Married Female NYSC Members To Report In Their Husbands’ State

Married prospective female Corps members have been directed to report for registration at the orientation camps in their husbands’ state of domicile, irrespective of the states indicated on their call-up letters, IgbereTV reports.

National Youth Service Corps spokesperson, Emeka Mgbemena in a statement released on Wednesday March 23, said Director-General of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the directive in a nationwide virtual address to the 2022 Batch “A” Stream Two prospective corps members.

Mgbemena also said “the information is already contained on their call-up letters.” Married female NYSC members are to report to camp with their marriage certificates, evidence of change of name in a national newspaper and other valid marriage documents that were uploaded online during registration for service.

Noting that the policy was initiated to enable them to have a seamless service year, Ibragim however warned that any corps member caught presenting fake documents either on marital or health grounds in camp would be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.



