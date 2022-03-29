Marrying Without Any Source Of Income As A Lady

Based on my own opinion, a young lady who has no job, skills that is fetching her money should NOT go into marriage with any man.

The general idea you read online about independent / career young ladies been arrogant, ”can’t get married”, ”men detest them”, bla bla bla are all lies in reality. So long as you have good character and well behaved, men will be running after you to be your husband even if you are as rich as Dangote. (Who no like better thing?)

The young lady I met in the hospital yesterday, beaten up by her husband, truamatized and at the point of death, got me really mad and I feel like using a microphone to ask this question.

I pray she survive it.

My question is this?

Why do women goes into marriage without having any source of income on their own? Why?

And why do men prefer marrying young and fianancially helpless women, (village girls) then accuse her of not contributing fianancially, especially when fianancial obligations beomes too heavy in the marriage? Why?

What is your opinion on this?

