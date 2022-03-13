MC Expensive Kicks As Chidinma Wins Miss Cell Pageant, Says It’s Insensitive (Video)

MC Expensive Kicks As Chidinma Ojukwu Wins Miss Cell Pageant, Says It’s Insensitive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOi120lwBMY

An MC and public speaker, MC Expensive has taken a swipe at authorities of Ministry of Interior and Nigeria Correctional Service, NCS for allowing the alleged killer of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Miss Chidinma Ojukwu participate in a beauty pageant, Miss Cell at Kirikiri prison.

Describing the development as insensitive, MC Expensive said it will further traumatise to family and friends of the late Ataga who lost their brother, father and breadwinner.

Recall that the pictures of the suspect had broke the internet following a pageant contest which formed part of activities marking the 2022 International Women’s Day at Kirikiri prison.

Chidinma Ojukwu said to have put up a sterling performance at the contest which gave her the victory at the contest and crowned Miss Cell 2022.

This however did not go down well with MC Expensive as she insists there is no moral justification for allowing Miss Ojukwu take part in the contest, saying a weighty allegation of murder still hangs in her neck which makes her unfit for the fanfare she was treated with.

“How on earth can a girl who’s awaiting trial for gruesomely killing somebody’s father, somebody’s brother, somebody’s husband, somebody’s uncle, somebody’s breadwinner be allowed to participate in a beauty pageant in a cell.

“You come out, adorn this particular girl in a crown, with bouquet, you sew beautiful dresses for her. This is very insensitive and inhuman” she said.

She called on the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba and other relevant agencies of government to immediately put an end to such funfair, maintaining that a murder suspect like Miss Ojukwu should not be allowed to participate in such contest.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/03/mc-expensive-kicks-as-chidinma-ojukwu.html?m=1

.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...