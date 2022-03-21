McDonald’s Closed 847 Restaurants In Russia. Russians Turned The Logo 90 Degrees

McDonald’s closed 847 restaurants in Russia and left.

Russia’s controversial response to the closure of McDonald’s restaurants

Fast-food chain has closed more than 800 stores in Russia

Companies in virtually every sector have sought to distance themselves from Russia after Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, yet Russia has revealed a rather controversial response to the closure of McDonald’s restaurants in particular.

After the fast-food chain closed a grand total of 847 restaurants in Russia, totally leaving the country from a business perspective, the Russian government has renamed all the previously McDonald’s branded restaurants as ‘Uncle Vania’.

The logo is virtually identical to the M of McDonald’s and the name originates from a book written by Anton Chekhov.

What has been particularly controversial is the fact that the yellow M/golden arch has literally just been rotated 90 degrees, forming a B in the Cyrillic alphabet.

“The illegal occupation of trademarks has begun in Russia,” Josh Gerben, an American lawyer, explained.

The type of food sold at these establishments will remain the same, however the prices will be lower because only nationally grown ingredients will be used.



Trademark squatting has begun in Russia.

On March 12th, a trademark application was filed for the McDonald’s logo with the words “Uncle Vanya.”

The Russian State Duma had earlier suggested that Russia would replace all McDonald’s with “Uncle Vanya’s.”

