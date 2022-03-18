Meet The New Anambra State First Lady Who Is A Blogger (Pix)

True to its nickname (Light of the Nation), Anambra State is currently radiating brilliant beams of light and bliss. The emergence of a new governor has a way of inspiring people to greater heights of joy. However, there is something more this time as the winner of the just-concluded gubernatorial elections, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is obviously a darling of the people.

The widespread excitement that accompanied the announcement of Soludo’s victory can be explained through several lenses. Soludo is the second Nigerian state governor to have served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Interestingly, some people are far more interested in the profile of the incoming First Lady than they are in the particulars and evolution of Soludo’s career.

For starters, the name of Soludo’s wife is Nonye. She is 51 years old and is an indigene of Aguata LGA of Anambra. She has what might be described as above-average educational qualifications: a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Westminster, London.

Although Nonye is not as extensively enterprising as her husband, she is far from what the world labels a domestic wife. She is reported to be the CEO of Healthy Living Foods Ltd, the establishment behind the better known Royal Foods.

She is owner of the popular Blog Nonye’s Healthy Living – https://www.instagram.com/nonyeshealthyliving/

Nonye is also believed to have some respectable stake in the real estate sector. She is the top figure in the privately-owned Charles Frances Properties. Thus, even after bearing six children for Soludo, Nonye is still up and doing.

One can only say that dragons marry dragons and tigers marry tigers. Soludo and Nonye are obviously a match made in the heavens. Together, they have gone from being the Central Bank family to being the Number One family in Anambra.

Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

Source: https://www.instagram.com/nonyesoludo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...