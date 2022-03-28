Men Who Can Stop Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition From Fulfilment – Opinion (Pics)

Tinubu is one of the strong persons with presidential ambition, but we have some men who can stop his goal from fulfilment, no matter the tactics he uses, except God is really for him.

(1) Buhari: If Buhari does not want Tinubu as president, he should just forget the presidency. It will be very difficult for Tinubu, but if Buhari is on Tinubu’s side, then Tinubu has chances.

(2) Babangida: If Babangida speaks to the northern elders and powerful northerners not to allow Tinubu in, Tinubu will find it hard to be a president.

(3) Obasanjo: If Obasanjo is against Tinubu, that may hamper his plan.

(4) Goodluck Jonathan: If Goodluck decides to contest, he has potency to beat Tinubu. Jonathan has advantages. (1) He has only one term to fulfill, which may be a good thing for the north (2) He has been friendly to Buhari.

(5) Mamman Daura: This is Buhari’s relative. If this man is strongly against Tinubu, it may be a very tough one for Tinubu.

(6) Cabals: The northern Cabals. If these people are totally against Tinubu, Tinubu may never win presidency.

