Mercy Aigbe Praised As A Virtuous Wife In Her New Husband’s Village (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywAJ2hZ4vPY

Mercy Aigbe visits her new husband’s village & was praised, adore and hyped as a virtuous new wife

She posted

Hearty Congratulations to you Ade mi @kazimadeoti on your well deserved award, to say i am proud of you is an understatement, you are good man with a great heart and an awesome forgiving spirit . God will continue to elevate you …

You are a huge blessing to your community and i am more than glad that you are being celebrated by your people the way you deserve.

Thank you Igbomina for the awesome reception and the massive love, i was so overwhelmed and i am glad to be part of you… �

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaxO2OggQCU/?utm_medium=copy_link

