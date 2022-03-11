Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Swims For Her School At The World School Games In Dubai

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6IZNKnqK1E?

Purity Okojie represented her school in swimming at the world school games in Dubai.

The Nollywood screen Diva, Mercy Johnson Okojie while sharing the video of the event on her official Instagram page stated:

So for the first time since Purity was born, I let her leave my sight to represent her school in swimming at the world school games in Dubai. Her dad went with her.

Did she win? No

Am I proud? Yes. So proud that I can’t stop tearing up.

This is her first tournament and she had less than a month to prepare.

She is and will do greater than mummy. Things I never dreamt of as a child are been accomplished by her and that makes me happy. ..

May all our hopes and dreams for our kids come to pass, may we never cry over them IJN. Amen.

