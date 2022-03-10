Messi, Neymar Humiliated Has Benzema Bag Man Of The Match

Karim Benzema’s second-half hat-trick secured Real Madrid a place in the Champions League quarter-final as they overcame a three-goal deficit to send Paris Saint-Germain crashing out of Europe in a thrilling last-16 tie.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring – after getting on the end of Neymar’s first-time left-footed through ball – with a near-post finish (39) that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could only get a touch on.

PSG were in cruise control until Real were offered a lifeline by Gianluigi Donnarumma, as Benzema forced him into a mistake in his own area before finishing off Vinicius Jr’s cut back.

Benzema’s deflected effort from close range levelled the tie, and just two minutes later, the Real captain completed his 17-minute hat-trick with a neat first-time finish following a poor clearance from Marquinhos as PSG crumbled again in Europe.

It was five years ago on Tuesday that PSG were beaten 6-1 at the Nou Camp as Barcelona pulled off a record-breaking comeback from four goals down in the first leg.

Source: https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11945/12560646/real-madrid-3-1-paris-saint-germain-agg-3-2-karim-benzema-hat-trick-sends-psg-crashing-out-of-champions-league

