The picture here is a 86 year old man who left home yesterday afternoon at 2:30 pm to take a stroll around the neighborhood at Ibadan but didn’t come back home since yesterday (Wednesday).

If you’ve seen him or have any information, please call or 08073527863.

If MODS could also help push to front page, I would be very grateful.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...