Model Who Branded Putin A Psychopath Killed By Boyfriend. Body Found In A Suitcase

Body of Russian model, 23, who branded Putin a ‘psychopath’ is found stashed in suitcase in car boot a year after she went missing as lover confesses to strangling her to death

• Gretta Vedler was killed one month after she called Putin ‘psychopath’ online

• She forecast that drive to ‘enhance the integrity of Russia’ would end in tears

• Her ‘jealous’ ex-boyfriend Dmitry Korovin confessed to strangling her to death

• Had rowed over money and he had left her body in boot of car for over a year

By WILL STEWART FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 19:00, 14 March 2022 | UPDATED: 19:33, 14 March 2022

The corpse of a Russian model has been found stashed in a suitcase more than a year after she went missing.

Gretta Vedler, 23, was killed one month after she posted on social media calling Vladimir Putin a ‘psychopath’ and forecasting his drive to ‘enhance the integrity of Russia’ would end in tears.

Her ‘jealous’ ex-boyfriend Dmitry Korovin, 23, has confessed more than a year later to strangling her to death after a row over money in Moscow unrelated to her political views and analysis of Putin’s mind and motives.

Gretta Vedler, 23, (pictured) was killed one month after she posted on social media calling Vladimir Putin a ‘psychopath’ and forecasting his drive to ‘enhance the integrity of Russia’ would end in tears

Her ‘jealous’ ex-boyfriend Dmitry Korovin, 23,(pictured) has confessed more than a year later to strangling her to death after a row over money in Moscow unrelated to her political views and analysis of Putin’s mind and motives

He told interrogators that he slept in a hotel room for three nights with her corpse which he put in a newly-bought suitcase.

Then he drove her body 300 miles to Lipetsk region and left it in the boot of a car for more than a year.

He kept posting pictures and messages on the model’s social media, to make friends believe she was still alive, he told detectives.

He told interrogators that he slept in a hotel room for three nights with her corpse which he put in a newly-bought suitcase. Pictured: Ms Vedler

A male friend called Evgeniy Foster – a blogger in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian city blitzed by Russian forces – became suspicious found a friend in Moscow to file a missing person case, triggering a search which eventually located her body.

A video from Russia’s Investigative Committee shows Korovin allegedly demonstrating how he killed the model, and making a full confession.

Her prescient postings on Putin in January 2021, a month before she was murdered, are not seen as connect to her death but are chilling in the light of subsequent events.

Then he drove her body 300 miles to Lipetsk region and left it in the boot of a car for more than a year

She was concerned over his crackdown on protests and what she saw as a desire to forge a bigger Russia.

‘Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of humiliation in childhood, he could not stand up for himself due to his [slight] physical form, it is not surprising that he left after law school and joined the KGB,’ she wrote.

‘Such people are timid and fearful from childhood, afraid of noise and darkness, strangers, so traits such as caution, restraint, and lack of communication are developed early in their character.

‘I can only assume, in my opinion, a clear psychopathy or sociopathy is seen in him.’

He kept posting pictures and messages on the model’s social media, to make friends believe she was still alive, he told detectives. Pictured: Korovin

She told her followers: ‘For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity – an intense and dynamic life.

‘Maybe he really wants to enhance the integrity of Russia and sincerely wishes the good for the Russians.

‘But can he really do anything?’

She made clear she had grave doubts.

‘I think you know the answer to this question yourself,’ she posted.



