Monday Sit-At-Home: Expect Heavy Security In Anambra Soon – Soludo Tells Residents

Expect heavy security in Anambra soon, Soludo tells residents

Ikenna Obianeri

27 March 2022

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has said that with effect from Monday, April 4, 2022, all markets, schools, banks, and motor parks around the state, will resume normal activities.

Speaking at the Women Development Centre, Awka, on Saturday, Soludo expressed unhappiness that Anambra and indeed the whole of the South-East were losing billions of naira in revenue as a result of the boycott of activities on Mondays.

He warned that the Monday sit-at-home must end as he cautioned the market leaders and relevant authorities to ensure compliance.

The warning is coming a few days after some unknown gunmen sent letters to some Anambra communities warning them of the dangers of disobeying the sit-at-home order on Monday.

Governor Soludo said, “Every Monday sit-at-home must end in Anambra. Normal activities must resume in earnest. With the Monday sit-at-home, the South-East economy is sinking gradually. When you boycott activities in Anambra or any other part of the region, normal activities are going on in other parts of the country. When normal activities are going on in other places, the person or persons you want to show your anger is not actually feeling what you are doing. You are only destroying your home.

“It is high time we came back to our senses and do the right thing. We have proper ways and procedures to express our agitations than to engage in activities that can only destroy our home. In other parts of the country, schoolchildren attend classes for five days; but in Anambra and other parts of the South-East, it is only four days. At the end of the day, our children will go into common or unity exams with other children from other parts of the country.

“Today, many businesses and investors are relocating to Asaba and other places. This is killing our economy and we cannot afford to continue that way.

“On our part as government, we are mobilizing security agencies, including the armed forces and informal security organizations to take charge, and to move all over the state to ensure that lives and property of our people are protected. Very soon, our people will start seeing heavy presence of the security operatives.”

“Therefore, with effect from Monday, April 4, 2022, every school, bank, market, motor pack, and other human activities will resume in earnest. Any market leader, who fails to mobilize traders in his market will be sanctioned; and any trader who fails to open his shop for business every Monday will also face sanction. School heads and operators of financial institutions should also take note.



https://punchng.com/expect-heavy-security-in-anambra-soon-soludo-tells-residents/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...