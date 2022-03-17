More Photos From Charles Soludo’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Soludo Sworn-In As Anambra State Governor, Assures Of Implementing His Manifesto To The Letter

By Ejike Abana (ABS Government House Correspondent)

Professor Chukwuma Soludo has been sworn in as the Executive Governor of Anambra State.

The swearing-in ceremony was performed at the Anambra State Government House, Awka.

The oath of office and allegiance to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was administered by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu.

With the successful inauguration of Professor Soludo as Governor, it brings it to total of six persons who have been sworn in as democratical elected governors in the state starting from people Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Dr Chris Ngige, Mr Peter Obi, and Chief Willie Obiano.

Dame Virgy Etiaba was sworn in as Governor in 2006 after former Governor Peter Obi was unceremoniously impeached as Governor of the State, an impeachmenr later described by Nigerian Courts as illegal.

At the swearing in ceremony, the oath of office was first taken by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim administered by the Chief Judge.

And so followed the oath of allegiance and office by Professor Soludo.

In his inaugural address, Governor Soludo who revealed that he applied, his party shortlisted and ndi Anambra gave him the mandate, promised to work very hard to make ndi Anambra proud, thanking God, former Governor Obiano, as well as all stakeholders for helping to make the day a reality starting from insisting on transparent electoral process.

The Governor assured that he will hit the ground running from holding a meeting of the state security Council, among others, seeking the active corperation from the federal government and neighbouring states.

While stating that himself and his deputy are committed to building a new socio-economic order, with short term pains but guarantee of a prosperous future, Governor Soludo insisted on patronising local brands, promising to give it his all to make the state proud, using the lean resources of the state to lay the foundation of a new Anambra.

Governor Soludo also promised to conduct local government elections in the next two years of his administration as a way of getting reinvigorating the grassroots, among other reforms.

The ceremony was attended by a cross section of people from within and outside the state including former Governors Willie Obiano and Peter Obi, Senator Victor Umeh.

