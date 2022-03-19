Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Bianca As Miss Intercontinental In 1989 (Video)

IGBERETV REPORT

Ben Murray-Bruce Announced Bianca Ojukwu As Winner Of Miss Intercontinental In 1989 (Throwback Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGmNPhaj2ms

In 1989, Bianca Ojukwu (nee Onoh) won the Silverbird’s edition of Miss Intercontinental Pageant after winning the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Pageant as well as the Miss Africa Pageant in 1988.

The show was hosted by Ben Murray-Bruce.

https://igberetvnews.com/1416665/ben-bruce-announced-bianca-ojukwu-winner-miss-intercontinental-1989-throwback-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...