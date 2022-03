Hi lovelies, check out this video on how to prepare a delicious vegetable stew.

Ingredients include

Fresh tomatoes

Knorr cubes

Crayfish

Salt

Pepper

Ginger

Meat

Onions

Vegetable oil

Dry fish

Ugu (pumpkin leaves)

Water (of course)

[/i] Hope I’m not forgetting anything[i]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qh7Vsi7OCq4

