Mr Ibu Speaks From Hospital Bed As He Battles Kidney Related Sickness (Photo)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=340-TPBKUYQ

Nigerian actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor aka Mr Ibu has addressed reports that he’s critically ill.

The Nollywood star who spoke from the hospital bed admitted that he’s on admission at a kidney center in Abuja.

He said reports that he is in critical condition and not walking are false.

He added also that his Instagram account and his bank account have been taken over by hackers who are asking for donations on his behalf.

He said the calls for donations under the guise that he is in critical condition, are not from him, but from hackers trying to take advantage of his ill health.

He said people are trying to sell him because he’s sick but God won’t let their plans work.

