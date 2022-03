Nigerian actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu has been released from the hospital.

The actor who said he was poisoned at an event has also resumed his acting duties.

Following his release from the hospital, he was seen on set with the likes of Charles Awurum and others.

Fans have been jubilating since the video of the actor on set surfaced online.

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiUkruxVFZM

