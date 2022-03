Shared with Caption ….

Those same set of people that attacked the late Chinelo are the same set that attacked and trolled me when the police brutalized me. These are sycophants who are loyal only to their political gods. They care not for this country and have no conscience whatsoever left in them.



Source: https://twitter.com/mrmacaronii/status/1508750204455079942

