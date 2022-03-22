Musa & Iheanacho Arrive In Nigeria Camp For Ghana

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Musa & Iheanacho join Super Eagles as camp swells for Ghana

The Turkey and England based forwards are among the latest arrival in Augustine Eguavoen’s squad ahead of Friday’s encounter against the Black Stars

Nigeria’s preparations for the crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Ghana received a massive boost following the arrival of Ahmed Musa in camp.

According to a post on the Super Eagles Twitter handle, the Fatih Karagumuk forward joined the rest of the squad on Monday evening.

Watford’s William Troost-Ekong headlined the early arrivals that included Rangers centre-back Leon Balogun, West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi, Torino right-back Ola Aina, Brentford’s Frank Onyeka and Al Hilal striker Odion Ighalo.

With the presence of captain Musa, coach Augustine Eguavoen now boasts 12 players in his squad for the showdown against the four-time African champions.

Others in camp include Francis Uzoho, Shehu Abdullahi, Daniel Akpeyi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho,

Eguavoen will wait for the remaining players to join the team’s base in Abuja at the earliest possible time.

Nigeria and Ghana will rekindle their rivalry with the first-leg fixture billed for Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25, before they travel to Abuja for the return leg on March 29.

Eguavoen’s men are housed at the Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments in the nation’s capital before they depart for Kumasi latest on Thursday.

On Sunday, Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke was handed a late call-up to replace injured Wilfred Ndidi after the Leicester City star limped off with medial ligament damage in his knee sustained during a Uefa Europa Conference League match against Rennes on Thursday.

Nigeria have played in the last three World Cup tournaments and they are hoping to make their seventh appearance in the quadrennial showpiece in Qatar.

It will help the Super Eagles redeem themselves after their elimination in the Round of 16 stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda expressed his optimism over the Black Stars’ ability to see off Nigeria for a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

“I’m very sure Ghana can beat Nigeria because of the pressure coming from all over on the team. I mean pressure on the team to qualify for the World Cup,” he told GOAL.

“I watched the Afcon games and the one that Nigeria lost to Tunisia. I think Tunisia’s technical team studied Nigeria very well and they were able to cut off Chukwueze and Moses Simon in the match because they were players who helped Nigeria win their group matches. They lost the particular match when the two players went off in that game.

“I’m sure the coach is very clever and he will surely have a plan B because when that happens you need to change the system.”



