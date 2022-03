Former Kano State Governor, Musa Rabi’u Kwankwaso has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is set to join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He shared this via his official Facebook account.

Officially: HE Engr Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has resigned his membership from the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) today 29th March, 2022.



