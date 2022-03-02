‘My Bank Overpaid Me By N32k’

I needed to withdraw 35k this morning in order to attend to some urgent cash needs and since I didn’t want only N1000 notes I decided to enter the banking hall. To avoid issues I arrived before 8 am and was one of the first to be attended to. The cashier paid me with N20k bundle and counted 15k with the counting machine twice and gave me my bundle. I didnt bother to do another count as I saw her use the machine twice. Only for me to get back home and realise I had an extra N32k. I counted and recounted but it was an excess.

Truth be told times could be much better Covid and Buhari did not help matters but as a Christian I know not to keep what is not mine. God knows it could have solved a lot of problems but its best to wait for what is mine so i had to go back to the bank and wait to see the Teller. Looking at her interact with her colleagues one could tell she was not happy.

When it was my turn she asked what kind of transaction I wanted and I just handed her the N32k. The relief and joy on her face could not be hidden. She had already told her colleague beside her that she was short so they both joined in telling me thank you.

As usual some may say I was foolish for returning the money but either a young lady could have lost her job in these terrible times or at least the money would be removed from her salary which is still bad enough.

My only prayer is God should consider this and remember me for good.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...