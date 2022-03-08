‘My Boyfriend Is No More Giving Me Attention’

I met this guy last year at the shopping more we became an item, he even bought me iPhone pro max on my birthday he has be showing me care and all that.

But for the past 3 weeks the attention has reduce I think he is seeing another Lady he normally send me money month Ending to make my hair but he didn’t send me money this past February he work at a construction company I don’t want to loose him and I don’t want to fight with another lady because of a man if I find him with any.

What should I do please and getting tired of the whole thing. It took him 2 months to win my heart.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...