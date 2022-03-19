‘My Cheating Boyfriend Had An Unprotected Sex With A Girl He Met On A Dating App!!’

So I made a post earlier about how my partner wasn’t interested in growing emotionally, well we continued having issues because of his behaviors (complains a lot, petty, prefers to keep malice instead of communicating and so much more). I finally decided to break up with him.

The next day after the break up, he messaged me on Instagram (I blocked him on every other platform and forgot this), he started begging and promised to communicate better. I didn’t pay attention to him until after two days, then we started calling on Instagram and it was as if things were getting better.

My birthday was two days ago, he came to my house with gifts, said he had made plans for them before we broke up…lol he ask me out again and I said yes (don’t blame me, I find it difficult to detach from people I love).

I was at his place and was using his computer to work and messages kept coming in from one particular girl, I was ignoring it until it was too hard to ignore, opened it and saw the shock of my life (his mac is sync with his iPhone). This guy had unprotected sex with a girl he met on a dating app the same week we ‘broke up’

I’m angry, disappointed and confused.

What do men want? You meet a girl who’s loyal, independent, cares for your family, plans with you and you still ruin everything.

P.S this guy was so in love with me, he’s been so pressed about meeting my mum, he already knows my siblings…I’m beginning to think he has mental problems.

