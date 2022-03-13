My Cousin Who Got Married Last July Is Thinking Of Leaving

My cousin who got married last year July is actually thinking of leaving the marriage because the husband was diagnosed of kidney failure and needs a transplant. The summary of the story is that the family of the man is expecting the newly married wife to donate one of her kidney to the man because my cousin is biological match to the husband, she and her family has said LAI LIA O, that his their child and they should find a way to go about it. After dragging this issues for some months, my cousin family are pushing her to file for a divorce

A. Would it be considered wickedness on her part considering, his not only the husband but PARTLY trained her in school too?

B. The marriage is less than a year no much money to even look for a seller, Aunty want to japa and leave the man

What do you think?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...