My Director Said I Didn’t Greet Him, Suspended Me & I Threatened Legal Action

I went to my director’s office to get something from the secretary, i met the presence of a lot of people including a visitor, so i left.

While going he called me back infront of everybody and said didn’t you see me?

I answered by saying how? he said, so you can’t greet me? I now told him but i greeted you earlier on while you were outside but you never answered.

Then he said that means you didn’t open your mouth loud enough. I replied by saying sir, even if i don’t greet you, my mind might be somewhere else, then he said why will your mind be somewhere else, your mind must always be here.

I said it is not possible for my mind to always be here sir.

That was all and the following day, i received a letter of suspension without querry. I was asked to sign the letter but i refused and i told the secretary that before i leave all my outstanding salaries should be paid to me. But they refused saying until i finish my 4weeks suspension, I refused and then threatened them with legal action.

Then I received this text today.

