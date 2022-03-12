My Discovery About Private Schools

During my course of sojourn in the teaching field, I have discovered that small schools pay more compared to bigger schools.

There’s this big school I teach which pays me a bit higher than what a smaller school was paying despite having more than 3 times the population of the small one. They usually complain they pay a lot of people which is true but theres a good response to payment of school fees from the students as more than 80% of students pay before exam starts and 95% plus pay at exam commencement.

What are your views about this trend?

NB:The owner of the school has bought cars and houses and no teacher in that school has a bike. It’s from hand to mouth.

