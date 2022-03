Ok, our relationship was not that serious because I was still bringing up my ex into conversation so she found someone that was willing to marry her, she got married and few weeks later she chatted me up that her man is not capable of getting her pregnant due to complications and that she want me to please help out, that the man agreed to her getting satisfaction outside..

Me confuse o.

Abeg which kind wahala b this one and I no even know weten I wan cap dis bani like dis o.

