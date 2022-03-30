My Experience Working For A One Man Business

I resigned from my job 8 months ago (July). I worked with this firm for one full year. It was a rollercoaster ride. I used to be very proactive and full of energy, going all out to achieve things no matter what was at stake.

When I took up this job last year, I was hoping to build a career and carve a niche for myself… But I was wrong. Before I resumed, a lot of people had resigned. Even on the day I resumed, I met just one staff on ground (he was trying to buy time before he eventually quits). So we were just two (2) in the office. It felt awkward because the environment wasn’t challenging and competitive enough for me, but I had to do what was expected of me. Till the day I resigned, I was not found wanting in any aspect.. But I guess that was where everything went wrong. I was taken advantage of, used and manipulated.

My boss was a chronic micromanager and very insecure.

Despite all these, I tried to allay his fears and made sure I did my best to assure him nothing would ever go wrong. He abuses us verbally with words I’m so ashamed to type here. When the other guy eventually resigned, I was left all alone with him. I took up his responsibilities coupled with mine. I was overworking myself every single day of the week. I became a shadow of myself and always felt sick whenever I get up from bed every morning. I was doing this for 4months till we were able to get a replacement for the guy. And believe you me, we were recruiting every month afterwards till I left because they were always resigning or should I say disappearing after the end of every month. So we practically had a new staff who would work for a month and disappear. And the reason was not far fetched, My Boss. He believes all job seekers are hungry and would take anything just for the cash (stipends). You can imagine a graduate bring sent on so many ridiculous domestic errands.

Though I’m not oblivious of the fact that it’s not easy to set up a business here in Nigeria or even to pay salaries. I know what it takes, but that doesn’t mean you should now use people like slaves.

As a service provider, you should know how to handle your clients, but this man would talk to them anyhow, insult them and then expect me to fix the mess or else I won’t get paid. And because I was ready to do anything just for the progress of the company, he believed I had no choice. But I’m the kind of person that hates being idle. Hence, the reason for not seeing it as a big deal. Then came a time, I was at my wits end, couldn’t go on anymore. I lost all motivation and up till now.

One of the most painful thing I heard after I left was when someone from the office called to tell me what happened that day. Sometimes, I usually use my money to quickly do some little office stuffs if the man is not around. So there were lapses after I left, he now asked what was really going on. So the guy on ground told him what I usually did.. And his response , “if I knew I had money, why did I come to work then?” Imagine. I felt so disappointed!

This is the same man that would refund you if you tell him you spent your money for the company, then go ahead to deduct it from your salary at the end of the month after looking for excuses or an offence you didn’t commit.

Now, most people here in Lagos go through same or worse ordeal every single day. Leave home early, get abused at work, get home late. Looking rough and tired all for a pay that won’t last up to 2weeks. I pity the married folks more, they can’t resign/quit because they’ve got bills to pay, responsibilities (wife and kids), some even have girlfriends, they’re stuck. I also have responsibilities and bills though, but thank God I’m still single.

This is the time to go all out and take chances, take risks and it will definitely pay off in the end. I’ve been able to focus more since I resigned, sleep well, eat well, learning some digital skills to boost my CV and running a little business of mine. Though it’s not been easy, but I know I’m on the right path.

