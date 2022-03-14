‘My Fiancee Just Broke My Heart. How She Was Charmed’

Good morning nairaland families.

I have been in a relationship with my gf for the past 8years and this year I planned to Marry her.

Last year, I took her to my sis to learn her business which she did and my sis showed her everything in 3 months, which should have take upto a year for someone to complete learning. I begged my sis to show everything about the business and take her to where she buy her goods. I finally opened a shop for her after 3 months and she started doing well.

There is this a guy she usually talk to but always tell me he is just a mere friend who makes her laugh only not until recently I suspected something must be attached. I had argument with her this December which resulted slapping her slightly twice. I really felt bad and quickly apologize and also told my people to beg her on my behalf.

But since then she has been acting so strangely, so recently, I call this my girl and the guy pick up and told me she is busy and I should not call her anymore, I was shocked and think this is actually a joke, he told me he knows I’m dating her and he is dating her also and nothing I can do. I was really heart broken and down that day.

But she later chat me that it’s nothing to worry about. So recently, I went to pray about this and it was revealed this guy has charmed my GF and he is planning to destroy her. Four different spiritual people said same thing that the girl has been charmed and they had turn her against me by this guy.

I know I shud move on but i really love my gf and I don’t want her to regret this later, as I was told she will eventually see the reality soon and will definitely wants to come back. I’m just so sad this is happening to me right now.

Please do you think I should fight this to the end or just leave and watch how this guy will destroy her. The guy has nothing and has been collecting money from her and even tell her to leave the shop I rented for her also.

