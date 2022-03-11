‘My Friend Takes Pleasure In Sleeping With Small Girls’

I’m 31 and my friend is 34 years. Lately we’ve been having some issues over the above topic.

I don’t know why but he takes so much pleasure in sleeping with girls he’s far older than. Like 18, 19 years old girls (very tender girls).

Anytime I complain about this, it becomes an issue. He even think I’m jealous of him, in fact he told me today to stop been jealous but frankly I feel very embarrassed anytime he brings such girls to our gathering.

We are new in this area but people have already taken notice of this and its even rubbing off on me now.

The funny thing is he doesn’t even feel any shame or remorse about this.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...