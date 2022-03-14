‘My FUTO Lodge-Mate’s Roommate Is A Child Trafficker’

Good day Nairalanders, Happy Sunday

So this happened yesterday in my street (in school FUTO).

There was this girl leaving with a guy in my lodge, this girl usually dress up, makeup not as if she is going out or something, she usually just move around the street doing nothing.

I told a friend of mine severally that the girl is suspicious and the way she behaves too, how come a jobless person like this be using such an expensive smartphone but my friend told me maybe she has a rich boyfriend or she might be a hooker.

So yesterday (Saturday morning) we discussed this same issue in the morning, I was persistent cause my mind wasn’t at peace with her around.

Later that same day around 8:00pm some women were just screaming and I later went out to check what’s going on and they told me this same girl was caught kidnapping a child, she has carried the child from the community (Eziobodo) and was caught in the other community (Ihiagwa).

She was a child trafficker.

They were seriously beating her yesterday and they wanted to set her ablaze but she was later handed over to the police.

A moral lesson I learnt from this is that we should be cautious of our surroundings no matter what, we only know people on the out side and not on the inside, that’s why the Whites usually calls the police if they suspect anything about someone.

To all the professor Lincoln on the house sorry if I went off with some of my grammar.

