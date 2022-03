I told my girlfriend to post my pics on her Whatsapp profile and she refused to do so, but I post hers telling the world how proud I am to have her.

I was very angry I want to end the Relationship. You see all this Catholics girls na now I fear them wella. Full of games and cheating.

