My Heart Is Shattered, Battered & Scattered – Female Nairalander Cries Out!!

My question is “what do guys really want”

I am not saying I am perfect but I know I am surely the best girlfriend any guy could ever think of yet I am still experiencing heartbreak at 31���

Had issues with my boyfriend since last year April bkos of a particular girl he posted on Facebook addressing her as the mother of his house. I became angry and told him I was only going to continue the relationship if I spoke to the lady in question bkos same lady posted him too calling him her first love.

He told me the lady was his cousin sister and ofcourse I believed him bkos she bares same surname with his cousin brother whoose wedding we attended together, He addressed me as his wife to be throughout the occasion so I had everything to believe in him

Just five days ago I saw his wedding notification on Facebook with that same lady. My heart has never been this broken B4 in my life. I have cried out my soul to the extent that I barely see clearly this days. I tried not to cry but I just can’t. I am seriously weeping as I am typing this.

I have tried to encourage myself but I just can’t stop crying and WAILING.

Who have I ever offended and what exactly do guys want?

I have searched all through the 5 yrs of relationship and aswear with my life that I never stressed him but I only requested Love not Money from him

My heart is bleeding.

I only sent him his pre-wedding pics and congratulated him then he replied “thanks”

He feels I don’t deserve an explanation �����

