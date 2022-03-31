Help! I am about to finish my 300L stage in one of Nigeria state polytechnics but I am losing many opportunities due to my inability to speak fluently in English language. Although, I am good in typing/writing and I can compose my self in good English in my brain but it is very difficult whenever I open my mouth.
Any suggestion for improvement are welcome.
Thanks Nairalanders.
My Inability To Speak Fluent English Is Costing Me Huge Opportunities
Help! I am about to finish my 300L stage in one of Nigeria state polytechnics but I am losing many opportunities due to my inability to speak fluently in English language. Although, I am good in typing/writing and I can compose my self in good English in my brain but it is very difficult whenever I open my mouth.