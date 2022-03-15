My Incompetence Just Cost Me A Job

Someone gave me a simple job of making an existing static site template responsive within 24 hours and I blew it. A simple task that should take few hours, it looked all good on my localhost only to test it on netlify and it turned out to be a disaster. I’m just so ashamed of myself.

I’ve been learning web dev since mid last year though its been a case of one month on three months off, I’ve been grossly inconsistent due circumstances beyond my control. I haven’t even coded this year because I come back from my menial hustles with battered bones and weak muscles. You can imagine trying to code after offloading a trailer load of cement all day. I even had to use bet shops around for the gig amidst the pangs of hunger I felt while working coupled with the noisy and distracting environment I was working in which contributed to my legendary blunder.

At the age of 30 and unemployed I’ve always seen programming as my way out of poverty but it seems I’m not good enough. I’m painfully watching that little flicker of hope fizzle out before my tearful eyes. Which other skill can I dabble into product design?? I suck at designs reason why my frontend skills is below average… should I try backend?? I’m just confused, frustrated and down casted not knowing the next step to take while time is no longer on my side.

Life currently has no meaning and direction to me, I just seem to be flowing aimlessly with the flow. My situation is giving me sleepless nights and I now rely on drugs to sleep for even three hours a day.

I really need someone to talk to, I’m really tired of trying to work out things on my own. I’m 30, broke, lonely and depressed, single has been a constant in my life’s equation cos I don’t even like myself for who I am presently so I don’t expect someone’s daughter to like me in this my miserable state.

Someone should please show me the way, this dark tunnel is fast turning to a maze that I can’t navigate on my own.

